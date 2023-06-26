Ananya Panday’s Shoot Diaries: Vikramaditya Motwane's Cyber-Thriller And OTT Debut Keeping Her Busy

Ananya Panday suffered a huge debacle with Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger but the actress is determined to turn things around with a fresh slate of exciting films including a cyber thriller flick helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, that she wrapped earlier this year.

The film is touted to be a thriller, which has been backed by Nikhil Dwivedi. According to several media reports, the film is said to be in the post-production stage.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress had shared the news with a set of photos on Instagram. In the first frame, Ananya can be seen hugging Vikramaditya as they posed for the camera. The second is the entire cast and crew of the film. The team can be seen joyous as they cheer for the camera. The Liger actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity in the caption of the post.

Advertisement

“And that’s a wrap! Vikramaditya Motwane, I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Besides these, Ananya Panday is also currently shooting for a film with Akshay Kumar. While it’s not official, the media reports suggest that the film will be titled ‘The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair’. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film will bring Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday face-to-face in a courtroom drama as lawyers.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is also gearing up for Dream Girl 2, a sequel to the blockbuster 2019 film Dream Girl. She will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in Raj Shaandaliya’s directorial. Additionally, she will be headlining Kho Gaye Hum Kahan