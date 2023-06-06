Anasuya Bharadwaj Looks Stunning In Black And White Floral Monokini, See Pics

Popular anchor-host Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. She often stays in the limelight for her comments or her stunning pictures on social media. On Tuesday, the diva shared a couple of pictures in a black and white floral-printed monokini from a vacation, which has taken the internet by storm.

Anasuya wore minimal makeup, kept her wavy traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of white feature earrings. In the pictures posted by her on Instagram, she can be seen sitting near the sea as she poses for the camera. She captioned the post, “POV: I am looking at you looking at me." Check out the pictures here:

Seeing the post, fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “Awesome," and another one said, “Hotness." “Beauty," wrote a third user.

On Monday, the actress shared an adorable video from her recent vacation. In the clip, the actress was seen donning a white bikini which she teamed with a black and white sarong. She looked breathing-taking and opted for no makeup. She completed her look with a pair of black shades and nude flats. In the video, Anasuya was seen running and walking on a sea bridge and enjoying her time. Watch the video here: