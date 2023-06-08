Anasuya Bharadwaj Makes Bold Claims About Vijay Deverakonda, Says His Team Paid Trolls To Attack Her

Anasuya Bharadwaj and Vijay Deverakonda have been in a feud for years now. The popular Telugu TV anchor and actor has taken potshots and make remarks against the Arjun Reddy star for while now. Her recent alleged jibe was when the poster of Kushi was released and it featured ‘The Vijay Deverakonda’ on it. She was brutally trolled. While Vijay has been tight-lipped about the feud, the Pushpa 2 actress is finally breaking her silence and claimed that Vijay’s team paid trolls to attack her in the past.

The actress revealed that she and Vijay were good friends but her comments on Arjun Reddy sparked the distance between the two. She recalled that at the time of the 2017 film’s release, cuss words were censored in theatres. She claimed Vijay visited the theatre and urged fans to ‘mouth the dialogues and they were shouting these cuss words.’

“Vijay played a character who was abusive, which is fine, but in real life, why would you encourage the audience to say such words? Being a mother, all this abusive language really upset me. In fact, I had spoken to Vijay about this, saying please don’t encourage such things in real life," Anasuya told India Today. She even voiced her opinions, discouraging this behaviour but she was attacked by his fans online. She said she was depressed after the incident.

However, in 2019, Anasuya signed Meeku Maathrame Cheptha that was produced by Vijay Deverakonda’s father and it was shortly after that she learned about Vijay’s team paying fans to attack her. “It was after that someone from Vijay’s team told me that his publicist had paid trolls to abuse me. I was shocked. If the publicist had paid trolls, then Vijay would have been aware, right? I am sure they would not do something like this without his knowledge, right?" she added.