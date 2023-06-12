Anasuya Bharadwaj Opens Up On Playing The Role Of A Prostitute In Vimanam

Television presenter-turned-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has recently spoken about her role in the film Vimanam. Anasuya plays the character of a prostitute with a good heart in the film. Vimanam was released in the theatres on June 9. Anasuya has always been a strong advocate of speaking her mind. She has displayed her confidence in several interviews and media interactions. In fact, the actress also clapped back at trolls who passed derogatory remarks about her age and weight. Now, in a recent press meeting, Anasuya has expressed her feelings about playing a prostitute.

Anasuya has been roped in as Sumathi for Vimanam. When asked to share her feelings about essaying such a bold character, Anasuya replied that she still does not understand the concept of “bold" roles. The Pushpa actress revealed that before Vimanam’s shooting began, she and the film’s fashion designer studied the character of Sumathi, upon the instructions of the director and producer.

Anasuya confessed that she was indeed in two minds before slipping into the shoes of Sumathi, giving too much thought to how the audience would react. But her lingering doubts were cleared when Vimanam’s writer-director Siva Prasad Yanala assured Anasuya that a role is just a role. Convinced by Siva Prasad’s encouraging words, Anasuya took the role of Sumathi without a second thought. She admitted that she saw Sumathi as just a character.

Vimanam’s makers have earlier revealed that Anasuya will be playing the role of a prostitute in the film. Her character will possess both bold and emotional traits. Evidently, the announcement has made fans excited to watch Anasuya as Sumathi on screen.