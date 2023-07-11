Anasuya Bharadwaj Paints The Town Green In Her Metallic Saree; See Pics

Anasuya Bharadwaj needs no introduction. She is one of the most prominent figures in the Telugu industry. The actress keeps on making headlines with her stints as a television presenter and host. She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense and online presence. Anusuya always keeps her fans updated on her personal and professional life. She recently dumped a couple of pictures, which are going viral. Anasuya can be seen draping a metallic green colour saree, which she paired with a beaded cape-style blouse. She opted for glam makeup, including perfectly drawn eyebrows, brown smokey eyes, contoured cheeks, and red lipstick. She tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail and wore a matching statement earring that complimented her outfit. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Finding calm in the chaos" in the caption. The location of her image was given as ‘Downtown Philadelphia.’ This indicates she is touring the US currently. Donning a traditional outfit in a foreign land makes the image even more special.

One of the social media users commented, “Wow". Another one said, “Looking beautiful".

Anasuya slays in every outfit she wears. Two days ago, she shared a string of photos in a Western outfit, which took the internet by storm. She was seen all decked up in a pink skirt and top set. She wore a sleeveless crop top with white chain detailing, which she teamed with a matching long skirt. Anasuya chose minimal makeup with bold lips. She rounded off her look with a pair of matching earrings.