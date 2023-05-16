Anasuya Bharadwaj To Play Sumathi In Telugu-Tamil Film Vimanam; First Look Out

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is looking forward to her upcoming film Vimanam, which will hit the big screen on June 9. Zee Studios South unveiled a glimpse of Anasuya’s character, Sumathi, on May 15. The production company captioned the video, “An actor who is as bold as her performances. Team VIMANAM wishes Sumathi aka @anusuyakhasba a Wonderful Birthday. #HBD Anasuya Bharadwaj. Landing in your nearest theatres on June 9th." The glimpse shows Anasuya getting ready in front of the mirror. Vimanam is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film.

The teaser of Vimanam teaser was also unveiled by Zee Studios a couple of days ago and has become a hit with the audience. It has received more than 11, 00, 000 views and counting. The teaser gives a glimpse of the storyline of a young boy Raju (Master Dhruvan) who wishes to travel via flight. He requests his father Veerayya (Samuthirakani) to fulfill his wish. Will he be able to fulfil the wish of his son forms the core theme of Vimanam. The teaser ends with Raju comparing his father to God. The audience appreciated the dialogues and glimpses of the father and son’s heart-warming relationship as well. Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, and Meera Jasmine have also portrayed key roles in this film. Siva Prasad Yanala has directed Vimanam.

Anasuya last acted in the film Ranga Marthanda directed by Krishna Vamsi. It is a remake of the 2016 Marathi film Natsamrat. Ranga Marthanda revolves around Raghava Rao (Prakash Raj), a theatre artiste who retires from the stage after ruling it for decades. He distributes his wealth among his children, with nothing left to his name. After the distribution of wealth, he and his wife, Raju Garu (Ramya Krishnan), are ill-treated by their children. As the plot unfolds, Rao remembers his performances and teachings from them. Anasuya essayed the role of Geeta in this film.

Besides Ranga Marthanda, Anasuya also played the role of Charulatha in the film Michael directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. Touted to be a crime drama film, Michael flopped at the box office. Actors Sundeep Kishan, Divyansha Kaushik, and others essayed key roles in Michael.