Anasuya Bharadwaj Unwinds In The US; Check Out Her Vacation Pics

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently shared photos from her trip to America. Going by the pictures, it seems like she is enjoying the serene beauty of the place and having the time of her life. Anasuya can be seen donning a sleeveless striped tank top, which she paired with blue denim jeans. Anasuya looked phenomenal as she was seen striking some stellar poses amidst the beautiful picturesque background.

Her caption read, “Serving some good vibes this morning. So now, y’all can say… no Monday Blues. Only Sky Blues. Have a good one you all". Social media users have showered her with love and affection in the comment section.

Not so long ago, Anasuya Bharadwaj was seen making the most of her US vacation by exploring Seattle. She was seen taking a tour of the beautiful lanes of the city. Updating her fans about her vacation, she dropped a few pictures which took the internet by storm. Draped in a vibrant, multicoloured high-neck sweatshirt paired with denim jeans, she exuded swag. Anasuya amped up her look with a sling bag and white sneakers. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The day which was all about getting out, seeing a bit of the world and celebrating the city we were in. Seattle. PS: Yes, I am a bit of an Arcophobic".