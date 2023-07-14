Anasuya's Past Social Media Post On Allu Arjun Creates Uproar Amid Growing Buzz For Pushpa 2

Anasuya Bharadwaj, a prominent Telugu actress and television presenter, is no stranger to controversies and often finds herself in the spotlight due to her outspoken nature. Known for her bold and straightforward opinions, Anasuya has been involved in previous controversies with actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy, and Allu Arjun.

Anasuya has once again found herself in the news as an old video of her making comments about Allu Arjun has resurfaced on social media. In the post, she hinted at Allu Arjun’s entry into the film industry, stating, “If you are from the mega family, does that automatically make you a hero? After watching the movie Gangotri, I was left wondering what just happened. I couldn’t connect with him at all."

Anasuya later clarified her post, expressing her admiration for Allu Arjun and his dance moves. She stated that the video was edited and published on social media platforms, stirring up controversy once again.

Advertisement

Anasuya, known for her fearlessness in the face of online trolls and criticism, remains active on her social media accounts, engaging with her followers and fans. Despite previous controversies, she continues to live life on her terms, unaffected by negative comments or judgments about her attire or opinions.

After gaining recognition as an anchor on the popular television show Jabardasth, Anasuya has ventured into Telugu films and will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the movie, she will portray the character of Dakshayani, playing a negative role. This big-budget film is expected to be a significant turning point in her career.

Anasuya began her career as a news presenter for Sakshi TV and has also worked as a dubbing artist for films like Vedam and Paisa. She rose to fame with her anchoring on Jabardasth and has appeared in notable films such as Kshanam, Pushpa Part 1, and Rangasthalam. Her talent and contributions have been recognized with awards like Filmfare and Zee Cine.