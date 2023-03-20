Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, apart from his acting prowess, was also known as a fitness icon. He was in top physical shape and encouraged youngsters to lead a fit and disciplined life. Every March 17, on the anniversary of Puneeth’s birth, Sutra Fitness organises the Namma Power Run as a tribute to him. The run started last year when the late actor’s wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar inaugurated the event. This year, too, the run was held on the occasion of his birthday and guess who took part in it and won a medal? Karnataka’s favourite TV anchor and actress Anushree participated in the run and even took home a medal.

Anushree shared photos and a video from the grand event where she is seen holding her medal with pride. She said she ran 5 kilometres as a tribute to Puneeth. She also said that the Namma Power Run provided her with the much-needed motivation she needed in life and said that it was wonderful to watch not only youngsters but even their grandparents participating in the event.

Advertisement

Anushree has a lot of respect for Puneeth Rajkumar and had last year, in a television show, recalled an incident that showed Puneeth’s kind side. She said that she once visited Dubai to host an award show.

Following the award presentation, all of the actors and actresses in attendance went to dinner. Anushree, however, was not present. As Puneeth noticed Anushree standing in a corner, he enquired if she had eaten. Puneeth, being the gentleman that he was, invited Anushree and her co-star Prem to dinner at a restaurant in Dubai when she responded that she hadn’t.

Anushree also shared a picture of herself with Puneeth on the occasion of her birthday and penned a heartfelt note along with it.

Advertisement

She wrote that Puneeth will always remain in her memory and that his smile, hugs and encouragement still haunt her. “Our friendship will always be alive. “ she wrote.

Read all the Latest Movies News here