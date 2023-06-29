Andhadhun To Queen, 5 Low-budget Bollywood Movies That Ruled Box Office

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released on June 2, has been declared a hit at the box office after it entered the Rs 100 crore club, even though it was made on a low budget. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer was directed by Laxman Utkarsh. Mega-budget movies made under giant banners have been ruling the box office, like Pathaan and Adipurush. But Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s film made good profits.

Similarly, many low-budget films have turned out to be quite successful at the box office in the past. Here’s a list of movies made on a small budget but were hit at the box office-

Andhadhun (2018)

Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 32 crore and its worldwide collection was over Rs 456 crore. The movie is about a fake blind pianist who witnesses murders and wants to report the crimes but instead ends up being a part of the ploy.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

Luv Ranjan directed Sone Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the film featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh in key roles. The low-budget movie was made with Rs 25 crore and minted Rs 156.46 crore worldwide. The movie was declared a blockbuster at the box office and became an instant hit with the audience. The catchy songs also ended up becoming the party anthem of the year.

Kahaani (2012)

Sujoy Ghosh created a low-budget masterpiece thriller that kept the audience on the hook till the conclusion and left them completely stunned. The murder mystery features Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Indraneil Sengupta. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 8 crore. It ended up being a hit at the box office and minted over Rs 104 crore.

Queen (2013)

Kangana Ranaut-fronted Queen was made with a budget of only Rs 12 crore. But the Vikas Bahl movie’s unique storyline, powerful character sketch and outstanding performances of actors like Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon made the movie a fan favourite. It earned Rs 108 crore worldwide.

Vicky Donor (2012)

Shoojit Sircar’s directorial, Vicky Donor starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Annu Kapoor and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 15 crore. At the box office, it earned Rs 55.97 crore.