Andreanne Reveals Why She Was Evicted From Cooku With Comali, Fans Extend Support

Popular kitchen reality show Cooku With Comali is now airing its fourth season. The season is moving to its conclusion as one contender gets eliminated every week. Andreanne, one of the most liked and popular candidates, was eliminated last week. Her supporters and followers claimed that the makers weren’t being fair after she was eliminated. Adreanne’s fans alleged that there was foul play and that she had been evicted unfairly. The French actress has now cleared the air regarding the eviction through her social media handle, requesting her followers to not make allegations and assuring them that she was evicted fair and square.

She stated in her Instagram stories that she alone was to blame for her eviction and that the day she was shown the door was simply not her day. Additionally, she asked her followers and supporters not to criticise the show and said that nobody was to blame for her eviction. She also said that she loved her journey on the show and thanked all her fans, supporters and everyone for the support she received. In the end, she reminded her fans that Cooku with Comali was all about love and friendship and requested them to keep that in mind while commenting on the show.