Anees Bazmee's Next With Shahid Kapoor And Rashmika Mandanna Titled Ek Saath Do Do? Here's Why

Reports have been doing the rounds since last year that actors Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share screen space for the first time in an upcoming film. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is touted to be a comic caper. And as per recent reports, the film will go on floors in August this year and that the cast members have given their dates for the film till December as the makers want to shoot for it in a start-to-finish schedule. And if recent reports are to be believed, the film might have already got its title i.e Ek Saath Do Do.

As per sources close to Mid-Day, this title has been attributed owing to Shahid Kapoor’s double role in the film alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The source shared, “Anees has locked Ek Saath Do Do as the title to harp on the actor’s double role. The name can even be read as 1.7.22. The date is of significance in the narrative, and ties in neatly with the protagonist and his twin’s journey."