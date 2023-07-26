Angad Bedi To Debut In Telugu Cinema With Hi Nanna Alongside Lust Stories 2 Co-Star Mrunal Thakur

After getting praises for Lust Stories 2, Angad Bedi is excited to make his Telugu debut with a mega project, Hi Nanna. The film stars his Lust Stories 2 co-star Mrunal Thakur and Telugu superstar Nani. It is expected to be a family entertainer.

Angad says, “I am actually quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It’s a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story."

Hi Nanna is an emotional drama movie directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on December 21 this year. The music for the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab who has previously worked on films like The Great Indian Kitchen and Virus.