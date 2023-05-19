Angad Bedi To Star In The Official Adaptation Of Korean Drama Suspicious Partner; Details Inside

Angad Bedi is in top form and one can expect some good performances from him this year. His next project, A Legal Affair, is a legal drama which also stars internet sensation Barkha Singh. The show is produced by Jio Studios and is the official Hindi adaptation of Suspicious Partner, one of the most popular K-dramas. The show has already been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai and will be releasing later this year. Korean drama have found a huge audience in India and this being an official adaptation, is sure to make for a promising premise. The show, Karan Darra, marks the first collaboration of Barkha Singh and Angad Bedi.

Anagd says, “A Legal Affair is a legal drama based on a lawyer and his associate and the affair they have. It’s an intense romantic drama, a genre I haven’t dabbled in before. I did essay the role of a lawyer previously but that was a different space altogether which was based on a real life Murad case. Also, this show is an official adaptation of the K-drama, Suspicious Partner, which is already such a successful show. It’s kind of tricky since the Korean version was already a hit, so people have high expectations and it’s up to the actors and makers what more they can bring to the show."

Angad will also be seen with wife and actress Neha Dhupia in an upcoming project. The duo will soon be seen together in a comedy-drama written by Chetan Bhagat. The filming for the movie has started, with the first schedule being shot in Mumbai. Angad will portray the character of Raghavan Rao, while Neha will take on the role of his wife, Savi. The storyline revolves around a married couple navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown. For the fans who loved to see Neha Dhupia on Roadies, the actress won’t be returning as the gang leader this season.