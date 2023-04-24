Anil Kapoor Adds Oxygen Therapy To His Wellness Routine; Anupam Kher Says 'Aapne bataya nahi...'

Anil Kapoor has added a new wellness treatment to his routine. The Bollywood star, who is known for his fitness regimen, has turned to hyperbaric oxygen therapy for an extra boost. Anupam Kher shared a comical video on social media, showing Kapoor trying out the treatment.

Anupam Kher found Anil Kapoor’s hyperbaric oxygen therapy video amusing and shared his thoughts on social media. He teased Kapoor, saying, “Arre #KapoorSaab! Aapne bataya nahi aap chaand pe jaa rahe hain? Unless this machine has something to do with your Jeevan ka raaz? (Oh #KapoorSaab! You didn’t mention that you’re going to the moon? Unless this machine has something to do with the secret of your youth?)"

Upon seeing the video, fans flocked to the comment section to agree with Anupam that the machine is the secret to Anil’s youthfulness. One of the users wrote, “Jhakaas, this definitely seems to be that secret for his Jawaani."

Another user wrote,"Mr India Time machine. This is his anti ageing secret. He is going to the past to make himself look young forever."

One of the concerned fans asked, “Hope all is well."

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have a long-standing friendship that has withstood the test of time. Recently, Anupam shared a heartwarming video on social media that captured a sweet moment between the two friends at an event. In the video, Anil can be seen warmly greeting Anupam with a handshake and a hug, and the two of them engage in a friendly conversation. Anupam posted the video on his social media and expressed his feelings about their enduring friendship, stating that even though they live in the same city and meet regularly, their warmth towards each other shows the depth of their bond. The heartwarming video and Anupam's caption touched many fans' hearts, reminding us of the beauty and importance of strong, long-lasting friendships.

A few days back, they hosted a musical event in memory of their late friend and actor Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary. Anupam recounted emotional anecdotes of their shared experiences with Satish, which made several people teary-eyed. Anil put together a short audio-visual tribute to Satish, which was showcased at the event.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial film The Vaccine War alongside Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda and Pallavi Joshi. The film will release on August 15, 2023. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and will reportedly release on August 11, 2023.

