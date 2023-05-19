Anil Kapoor Celebrates 50 Years Of Togetherness With Wife Sunita Kapoor; Says ‘You Still Take My Breath Away'

Anil Kapoor on Friday celebrated 50 years of togetherness with his beloved wife, Sunita Kapoor. In a heartfelt tribute, the actor opened up about their enduring love story, describing it as his “most epic romance" and also shared a series of pictures which also included some unseen.

The actor took to social media to express his gratitude and love for Sunita, sharing a heartfelt message that resonated with fans and followers. In his post, he reflected on their five decades of togetherness, emphasizing the strength and depth of their bond. He described Sunita as his pillar of support, his confidante, and his partner through thick and thin.

He wrote, “Happy 50 years of love to us Sunita! Here’s to being the leads in the most epic romance we could have ever imagined… A love story that began 50 years ago and will live on forever! I’ll never understand how you managed to remain sane through 39 years of marriage and 11 years of dating me! They should write ballads about your patience and devotion! And yet, half a decade later, one thing hasn’t changed… You still take my breath away everytime you walk into a room! Happy Anniversary to my one and only, now and forever! @kapoor.sunita."

Anil’s daughter Rhea Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and wished them a happy marriage anniversary. “Happy anniversary icons. Can’t believe I got lucky enough to get you both as parents. Love you forever."

Many celebrities along with fans also joined the celebration and wished them. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Awwwww #couplegoals Happppyyy Anniversary @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita." Karan Johar wrote, “Wow!!! This is so so so lovely and full of love."

Sonam Kapoor also wished them saying, “Happy Anniversary to the best parents in the world! Thank you for showing us that love never asks us to settle for anything less than #everydayphenomenal! Love you both so much."

Anil Kapoor and Sunita got married on May 19, 1984, and they are blessed with three children - Rhea, Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The film will release this year in August. He also has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter in the pipeline.