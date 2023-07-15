Anil Kapoor Hangs Out With His 'Dearest Friend' Venkatesh Daggubati In Austria; Pic Goes Viral

Actor Anil Kapoor recently took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to share glimpses from his European holiday with wife Sunita Kapoor. In the photos, Anil can be seen Europe’s picturesque cafes and streets with Sunita. He also shared a photo with superstar and friend Venkatesh Daggubati captioned, “With my dearest friend Venky in Austria." The two were seen enjoying coffee during the day outside a café.

In the photo, Anil can be seen wearing a relaxed black sweatshirt and pants with a matching cap and a grey t-shirt. Venkatesh can be seen wearing blue jeans and a grey and white sweatshirt, also opting for a relaxed look.

Anil is not only soaking in the European sun but also the success of his web series The Night Manager. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. Airing on Disney+Hotstar, the show is the Hindi remake of the British television series of the same name. The English version stars actor Tom Hiddleston and is based on the novel The Night Manager by John Le Carre.

The actor remembered his role in 1942 A Love Story as the film completed 29 years. He shared old photos from the set captioned, “29 years ago I played nicest the best man in the world who only wanted to spread love, and now, 29 years later, I play the baddest man in the world, who spreads chaos and war…I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to play these spectacular roles! From 1942 A love Story to The Night Manager, I’ve sure come a long way!"