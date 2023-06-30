Anil Kapoor Holds Sobhita Dhulipala Close While Posing, Paps Scream 'Nice Jodi'; Netizens In Shock

Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor sent netizens into a frenzy after a video of him holding Sobhita Dhulipala close while posing for the paparazzi went viral on social media. Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala were recently spotted together for the promotions of their show The Night Manager: Part 2. During a photo-op after the event, paparazzi requested Anil and Sobhita to pose together. What happened next left social media divided.

In a video, which is now going viral all over the internet, Anil and Sobhita pose together for the photographers when a paparazzo screams “nice jodi." The comment leaves Sobhita and Anil extremely embarrassed, but they laugh it off. However, a section of the internet wasn’t very happy with how the whole episode turned out.

One user wrote, “That’s disgusting." Another one wrote, “That’s quite surprising!" “Aww, you can tell she feels a bit uncomfortable, but she’s smiling through it to be a ‘good sport,'" a third user said.