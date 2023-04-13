Anil Kapoor Moves You To Tears with His Tribute to Satish Kaushik, Says 'Wish We Had More Time'

Actor Anil Kapoor left us in tears with his special video tribute to his best friend Satish Kaushik. The popular actor died last month after a heart attack. His death shocked the nation. On Thursday, on Satish’s birth anniversary, Anil shared a collage featuring moments from his and Satish’s iconic movies together. This includes scenes from Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Ram Lakhan, reminding of Calendar, Pappu Pager and Kashiram, among the many movies they did together.

Sharing the emotional video, Anil wrote, “While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories."

“I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend," he added.

Several stars and fans took to the comments section to send Anil their love. Gajraj Rao commented, “Beautiful tribute Sir." Director Vasan Bala dropped a heart emoji. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Loved this tribute…… true friendship never dies……. A true friend remains alive in our heart n memories forever." Another added, “U made us cry … what a beautiful tribute to a friend ❤️ this video shows that our family is given by God but our friends that we choose are no less thn family."

Earlier in the day, Anil and Satish’s best friend, actor Anupam Kher shared a video as well, inviting fans to a special gather to honour his birthday. “Happy Birthday Satish! My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat beside Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate…" he wrote.

