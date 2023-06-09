Anil Kapoor Pens A Wholesome Birthday Note For Sonam Kapoor, 'A Big Piece Of My Heart...'

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in the Bollywood industry. Having started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s starrer Saawariya, she went on to do a slew of successful films such as Delhi 6, Raanjhanaa, I Hate Love Storys, Aisha and Veere Di Wedding to name a few. Since Sonam is celebrating her birthday today, her father and actor Anil Kapoor had a sweet birthday wish for his daughter.

On Friday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share gorgeous pictures of Sonam Kapoor in breathtaking ethnic attire. The album also contained a selfie of his daughter with her husband Anand Ahuja. Along with the snaps, Anil Kapoor also penned a wholesome birthday note. He wrote in the caption, “A big piece of my heart is in London and I’m missing her a little extra today…Sonam, your love, generosity and sheer presence fills our hearts, and our home feels empty without it. Miss you, Anand and my favorite little man Vaayu so much! It’s bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I’m just waiting for that…Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you! ♥️@sonamkapoor."

Reacting to the birthday post, Sonam Kapoor replied, “Love you daddy the most!" Mother Sunita Kapoor commented with red heart emojis. Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy birthday 🎂 ❤️!" One of the fans commented,