Anil Kapoor Puts On Oxygen Mask While Running On Treadmill; Leaves Fans Worried

Anil Kapoor, who is known for his age-defying fitness, has left his fans worried with his latest workout video. In the video, the veteran actor can be seen running on a treadmill while wearing an oxygen mask in a closed room. Despite his reputation as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, fans are expressing concern for his health.

While some fans praised his dedication with comments like “Hamaare zamaane ka hero" and “His internal body stats must be better than his son", others expressed concern and wondered if the JugJugg Jeeyo actor is undergoing some medical treatment."Why do you need it?" one of the comments read. Another user asked, “Jab oxygen ki jarurat pad rahi hai to bhag kyon rhe ho." “Hope you are Fine sir 🙏 may God bless you with good health," a third comment read. Check out Anil Kapoor’s post here:

However, it’s important to note that Kapoor is currently preparing for his upcoming film, Fighter, which promises to be a high-octane action drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It’s clear that Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to ensure that he is in top form for the film. His dedication to his fitness regime is an inspiration for many, and he continues to set an example for people of all ages.

Reportedly, Anil Kapoor, who has a significant role in Fighter, is undergoing intensive training for the action sequences with expert supervision. The training is specifically designed to prepare him for the extreme temperatures he will face during filming, including high and low-altitude locations.

In an Instagram video, not very long back, he had revealed the secret to his perfectly toned body. In a video, Anil shared that he gets seven hours of proper sleep and plays darts to kickstart his day, helping him maintain concentration and focus.

