Anil Kapoor Recalls Colleagues Downplayed Tom Cruise Post MI 4: 'Now Everybody's A Fan After...'

Anil Kapoor is known to be an evergreen actor who has been a part of the film industry for over four decades. Not just in India but the ‘Lakhan’ of Bollywood has made a mark internationally too with shows like 24 and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. The actor is particularly known for his affinity towards his Mission Impossible co-star Tom Cruise. Thus, his recent revelation about Bollywood and the Hollywood icon doesn’t come as a surprise. In a recent interview, Anil Kapoor recalled how the entertainment fraternity doubted Tom Cruise but gradually became a fan of his work.

During a freewheeling conversation with Film Companion, Anil Kapoor shared, “I’m looking forward to Christopher Nolan’s (Oppenheimer) — I always look forward to all his films. I look forward to Tom Cruise’s films, the kind of action he’s done. These are the people whom I really look up to. I was very fortunate when I did (Ghost Protocol), and when I spoke to my then colleagues, they said ‘Nahi nahi yaar, woh baat nahi hai.’ I said, ‘Pata chalega aapko.’ Now everybody’s a fan after Top Gun: Maverick."

Advertisement

The actor also revealed that he was the one to advise others to take up International projects and how people were averse to the idea, but quite furtively, they had gone to Los Angeles to score opportunities, “I told them ‘International kaam bhi karo,’ they said, ‘Nahi hum India main theek hai.’ Later I realised that everyone secretly went to Los Angeles, everybody went to Netflix and Amazon."