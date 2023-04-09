Anil Kapoor Shells Out Fitness Goals By Working Out In -110°C, Kapil Sharma Says, 'Mujhe Bhi Karna Hai'

Anil Kapoor has been pushing the envelope in terms of maintaining his young looks even at the age of 66. The actor who is keen on keeping up with his workout routine has once again awed the internet with his dedication towards fitness. His recent social media post is a glaring example of that and like always, everyone from Kapil Sharma to wife Sunita is hyping up the actor for it.

On Sunday, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of clips in which he can be seen working out in the nippy temperature of -110°C. The actor underwent cryotherapy with the aid of oxygen supply and cold resistant gear in a tightly-shut chamber. The video also captured him stepping out of the space, shirtless. Another video showed him inside the chamber working out and flaunting a ‘thumbs-up’ sign. He wrote in the caption, “Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (40 is over now)…its time to be Sexy at 60…#fightermodeon."

Reacting to his post, Kapil Sharma wrote,

“Wah wah wah. Mujhe bhi karna hai!" To this, Anil Kapoor replied, “Chalo mere saath July!" Sunita Kapoor dropped a heart and Anil Kapoor reciprocated with lots of them. Rhea Kapoor used a smiley and heart emoji. Anil Kapoor reacted by commenting with a slew of laughing and crying emojis. Bhumi Pednekar dropped high-10 emojis. One of the fans stated,"Anil Kapoor, for millions and trillions of people, you are and will remain as the greatest inspiration. Hats off!"

Anil Kapoor is currently preparing for his upcoming film, Fighter, which promises to be a high-octane action drama featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. It’s clear that Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to ensure that he is in top form for the film. His dedication to his fitness regime is an inspiration for many, and he continues to set an example for people of all ages.

Reportedly, Anil Kapoor, who has a significant role in Fighter, is undergoing intensive training for the action sequences with expert supervision. The training is specifically designed to prepare him for the extreme temperatures he will face during filming, including high and low-altitude locations.

In an Instagram video, not very long back, he had revealed the secret to his perfectly toned body. In a video, Anil shared that he gets seven hours of proper sleep and plays darts to kickstart his day, helping him maintain concentration and focus.

