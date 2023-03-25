Anil Kapoor Wishes His ‘Dream Girl’ Sunita Kapoor a Happy Birthday With a Special Note

It is Sunita Kapoor’s birthday, today. Wishes from all corners are pouring in. But, the best wish came from none other than her husband Anil Kapoor. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a series of throwback pictures and poured his heart out in a lengthy caption. Calling her the biggest blessing of his life, Anil Kapoor wrote, “My biggest blessing was born today…my beautiful wife! Sunita, life with you has been nothing short of a dream. A dream that I’m lucky enough to live each day! Thank you for being my dream and my dream partner/friend/wife/girl, always and forever… Happy Birthday my love!!"

Within no time, the heartwarming post caught Sunita Kapoor’s attention. Her reply: a bunch of red heart emoticons. The post also received a comment from Anil Kapoor’s Lakhan co-star Jackie Shroff. He wrote, “Happiness always." Even Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts on the post, while Chunky Panday commented, “Happy Happy birthday dear Sunita Kapoor." Fans too bombarded the comment section with beautiful birthday wishes for Sunita Kapoor.

Check out the post here:

To mark the occasion, the Kapoor family seemingly had an intimate get-together. How do we know, you may ask? Well, Sonam Kapoor took to her gram and shared a glimpse of herself getting ready for her mom’s birthday dinner. She tagged her sister Rhea Kapoor and wrote, “Back in Mumbai, ready for mamas birthday dinner!"

Meanwhile, Sonam also shared a post to celebrate Sunita’s birthday.

Work-wise, Anil Kapoor was most recently seen in The Night Manager and JugJugg Jeeyo, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor were also a part of the film. The actor also won the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor, for the film Thar. He appeared with his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor in the film. Next up, he will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actress will next be seen in Blind. The movie, helmed by Shome Makhija, will also feature Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in crucial roles.

