Anil Ravipudi To Direct Chiranjeevi's 158th Movie: Reports

The fans of Chiranjeevi are on cloud nine after their favourite actor announced his two upcoming movies back to back on August 22. After the disappointing performance of Bholaa Shankar at the box office, the actor has given another reason to his fans to remain excited. Now as per the latest update, Chiranjeevi has joined hands with the director Anil Ravipudi for his 158th film. The official announcement has not been made by the actor or the makers of the movie.

Anil Ravipudi is currently busy with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari which is slated to release on October 19. This director has not yet given any flop movies till now since his directorial debut in 2015. Chiranjeevi’s last movie Bhola Shankar couldn’t perform well at the box office amid huge expectations.

Leaving the bad days behind, the actor waited not so long to share the good news with his fans. He announced that he would be doing his 156th movie under the direction of Kalyan Krishna. The story of the movie is written by the movie Dhamaka fame writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita will be producing this movie along with her husband under her home banner.

On his birthday, the megastar announced his 157th movie as well. The film will be directed by the young filmmaker Vassishta who rose to fame after his movie Bimbisara. The movie gained widespread appreciation from the audience and movie critics and became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, Chiranjeevi has agreed to do a film with him. The movie will be made under the UV Creations banner. As per reports, the shooting of the movie is expected to start in November. The Oscar award winner music composer MM Keeravani will be composing the music of the movie. The makers of the movie made the announcement by releasing the poster of the movie on Chiranjeevi’s birthday.