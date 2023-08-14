Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol Drop BIG Hint About Gadar 3: ‘Kuch Vichaar Toh Hai…’

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has created history at the box office. The film has received a lot of love from fans and critics. It has shattered all box office records, by scoring the second-highest opening weekend in Bollywood this year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Celebrating the success, director Anil Sharma today dropped a major hint about Gadar 3.

During the press conference, Anil Sharma responded to a question related to Gadar 3. He replied, “Intezaar kariye sahab. Intezaar ka faal bahot zyada meetha hota hai jaise ki raha. Kuch vichar toh mann mein aya hai mere aur Shaktiman ji ke aur thoda intezaar kariye. Ho jayega sab." Well, at the end of the film Gadar 2 it mentions ‘To be continued’. And now fans are excited to know about the third installment. But looks like the wait will be long as nothing has been finalised.

After an impressive Rs 40 crore opening and Rs 43 crore box office revenue on Saturday, Gadar 2 reportedly collected Rs 50 crore on third day of its release. The film’s current total now stands at Rs 133 crore. Gadar 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, which released in 2001. Despite competition from OMG 2 and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 remains unbeatable at the box office.