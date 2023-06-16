Animal: Lyricist Sameer Slams Makers for Neglecting Music Credits, Claims 'Huge Nexus Working On It'

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, known for his contributions to many popular Bollywood songs spanning the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, opened up on his disappointment with the makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The pre-teaser of the movie was recently unveiled, featuring the song Dang Khadke playing in the background. However, both the pre-teaser and the film’s poster failed to acknowledge the lyricist and composer responsible. This omission has not gone down well with Sameer.

The composition of Dang Khadke is credited to Manan Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Bhupinder Babbal. Although Sameer admits to not knowing them, but he wants them to fight against this ‘injustice’.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Sameer said, “Animal is such a huge film, even the sound recordist’s name is there on the poster. How can you do this injustice to the music fraternity? Can you imagine? Aisa nahi hai ki there will be no music in the film, jiski wajah se they didn’t put the names. I think there is a huge nexus working on this."