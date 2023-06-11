Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Lands In Trouble Already, Accused of Copying Oldboy

Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is all set to hit the cinemas on August 11. With just two months left for its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and team released released a pre-teaser video hyping the film. In the video, a blood thirsty Ranbir Kapoor is living up to the film’s title as he is out to hunt like animal. With an axe in his hand, the actor is seen killing a group of people. The teaser ends with a close up shot of Ranbir’s eyes.

While fans are excited about the film, many accused Sandeep Reddy Vanga of copying the scene from the South Korean film Oldboy. The Park Chan-wook film was released in 2003 and continues to have a major fan following. After the release of Animal’s pre-teaser, many took to Twitter and pointed out the similarities between a scene in Oldboy and the pre-teaser clip.

Despite the accusations, several social media users are already impressed with Ranbir Kapoor. “The side glance killed me. RK is back for real NOW," a fan wrote on Reddit. “Damn this is fire….!" added another. “I have no business being this excited about this film tbh," a third user wrote.

Even on Twitter, several fans are excited about the film.