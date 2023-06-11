Trends :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Lands In Trouble Already, Accused of Copying Oldboy

Animal pre-teaser has released and social media users believe its a copy of a scene from the South Korean film Oldboy.

Dishya Sharma

News18.com

June 11, 2023

Mumbai, India

Animal pre-teaser accused of copying South Korean film Oldboy

Animal Pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is all set to hit the cinemas on August 11. With just two months left for its release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and team released released a pre-teaser video hyping the film. In the video, a blood thirsty Ranbir Kapoor is living up to the film’s title as he is out to hunt like animal. With an axe in his hand, the actor is seen killing a group of people. The teaser ends with a close up shot of Ranbir’s eyes.

While fans are excited about the film, many accused Sandeep Reddy Vanga of copying the scene from the South Korean film Oldboy. The Park Chan-wook film was released in 2003 and continues to have a major fan following. After the release of Animal’s pre-teaser, many took to Twitter and pointed out the similarities between a scene in Oldboy and the pre-teaser clip.

Despite the accusations, several social media users are already impressed with Ranbir Kapoor. “The side glance killed me. RK is back for real NOW," a fan wrote on Reddit. “Damn this is fire….!" added another. “I have no business being this excited about this film tbh," a third user wrote.

Even on Twitter, several fans are excited about the film.

Animal is slated to release on August 11. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

first published: June 11, 2023, 12:18 IST
last updated: June 11, 2023, 12:18 IST
