Animal: Shakti Kapoor To Feature In Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Gangster Saga, Deets Inside

While 2022 was all about Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, the actor has so much in store for us this year. Currently, the actor is filming opposite Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film which has already hyped up everyone with anticipation has seen a number of exciting developments in the form of Bobby Deol joining the film and some leak glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film. However, in a recent one, it came to light that Shakti Kapoor will also be essaying a prominent character in the gangster saga.

As per the sources close to PinkVilla, Shakti Kapoor will be seen in the skin of a gangster who once had a looming influence. The source revealed, “Shakti Kapoor plays the role of a yester-year gangster in Animal and has already shot for his portions in the earlier schedules. He has an interesting character in the film and the team was very excited to have him on board. In fact, it was an obvious casting when Sandeep Reddy Vanga came up with a character of a gangster who is past his peak."

On New Year, Animal’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had tweeted the poster of the film. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smoking a cigarette while staring at someone. He is wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and holding an axe that is covered in blood. The movie’s release date, August 11, was also disclosed along with the poster. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri all have significant roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

Sharing the first look of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had written, “Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE." The poster was later shared by Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as well. Interestingly, this comes after Ranbir Kapoor acted with Shakti Kapoor’s daughter Shraddha Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.