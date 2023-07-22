Aniruddha Jatkar Updates Fans About His Comeback To The Big Screen; See Post

Aniruddha Jatkar is one of the most popular actors in the Kannada film industry. He is best known for his television show Jothe Jotheyali, which aired on the Zee Kannada channel. Aniruddha is currently making headlines as he is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen as the main lead. He himself shared this good news with fans and shared a couple of photos from the film’s puja ceremony too. Aniruddha, along with the crew of his upcoming movie, visited the Vishnuvardhan Memorial in Mysuru to seek blessings before the filming begins. In the first photo, Aniruddha and the whole team are seen posing together. In the second one, the crew is seen holding the script. In another click, Aniruddha can be seen posing with the two lead actresses of the film. In the pictures, Aniruddha is looking handsome in a white full-sleeve shirt and grey trousers.

Advertisement

Fans could not keep their calm after seeing this update. One of the users commented, “Wishing you all the best, sir." Another one said, “Wow, superb heartiest congratulations." Many users showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Actresses Nidhi Subbaiah and Rachel David will be playing the female leads in the movie. The film is written and helmed by Anand Raj. The screenplay and dialogues will be handled by Ganesh Parasuram. The technical team includes Uday Leela, who is handling the camera work for the film; while the music for the film is composed by Rithvik Muralidhar, and Madhuri Parasuram is in charge of the choreography.