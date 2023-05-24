Anirudh Ravichander Collaborates With Shankar For Indian 2; Watch Them Work Here

Superstar Kamal Haasan is shooting for his upcoming film, Indian 2. The film is directed by Shankar and is said to be one of the biggest upcoming releases in Tamil cinema. Reportedly, it will be released on a pan-India level. The shooting of the film has also reached its final stage, and the makers are planning to wrap up the project by July 2023. Anirudh Ravichander will score the music for the project. Now, the makers have released the making video for the music for the film.

In the video, music director Anirudh Ravichander and director Shankar are seen sitting inside a vanity van on the sets of the film. Both were seen making music for their upcoming film. This has led to various speculations that the first song from the film will be released soon.

Indian 2 will be Anirudh’s second collaboration with Kamal Haasan after the 2022 blockbuster Vikram. However, he is collaborating with Shankar for the first time. Looking at the making video, it seems that Anirudh will be coming up with another superhit album.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the hit 1996 Tamil film India. The film marks the collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Shankar after a long time on the screen. According to reports, the film is a social drama, and Kamal Haasan will be playing his iconic role of Senapathy again. It is also reported that the film is a continuation of the first part.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, it also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Vivek in prominent roles. The cinematography for the project is handled by Ravi Varman.

Anirudh is gearing up for an eventful year ahead, as the music director has signed some of the biggest projects all across the country. For the first time in his career, he has signed various big-budget films like Jailer with Superstar Rajinikanth, Leo with Thalapathy Vijay, NTR30, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, AK62, and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.