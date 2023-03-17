Kavin Raj is one of the well-known actors in the Tamil film and television industry. He is currently on cloud nine after his recent release Dada turned out to be a super hit. The film, helmed by debutant Ganesh K Babu, is considered one of the best Tamil films of this year. It also impressed both the critics and audiences. According to sources, following the critical and commercial success of his recent release, Kavin has finalised his next film. He will be joining hands with choreographer-turned-director Sathish Krishnan for his directorial debut. There’s another latest update, which is that young sensation Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for this film.

The film will focus on contemporary, urban love. Anirudh, who is Sathish’s best friend, agreed to compose music for the film. Raahul, who earlier produced the 2022 Tamil-language comedy-drama film Veetla Vishesham, will back this film. The makers of the untitled romantic drama film are hoping the film will go on floors in April this year. The team is currently in the process of selecting a female lead for Kavin’s romantic film. Once that is finalised, the film will begin its shooting.

Advertisement

Kavin’s last release Dada was a coming-of-age romantic drama. The movie also featured Aparna Das and K Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the life of a young man, who embraces fatherhood as a single parent. The movie sends out a stronger message, indicating that parenthood is gender-neutral. Aparna Das and Kavin’s chemistry and screenplay received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. The romantic drama recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a week ago.

Kavin Raj is best known for essaying the lead role in the popular Saravanan Meenatchi serial on STAR Vijay. He came into the limelight after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. He made his film debut in a lead role in 2019 with the movie Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma, where his character Shiva received immense love from the viewers.

Advertisement

Anirudh currently has a lot of projects on his hands. According to sources he will also be collaborating with Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel. He had also committed himself to other massive projects like Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, and Jr NTR’s NTR30.

Read all the Latest Movies News here