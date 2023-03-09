Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar often showcases major couple goals through pictures of herself with beau Anish Jog. Filmmaker Anish Jog also does not miss any opportunity to shower praises on her. On the occasion of the Holi, Anish shared an adorable Instagram story dedicated to Sai. The filmmaker shared a picture of Sai posing in front of a picturesque background under a tree covered with pink flowers. In the now-deleted story, she can be seen smiling for the camera.

Sai opted for a casual look for the day and donned a white oversized Top with wide-leg denim. Anish embedded a text which read: “The colour of my Holi!"

The duo has never shied to express their love for each other. Earlier, Sai shared a picture of them chilling. They can be seen sporting shades. She penned in the caption of the post, “Serial Chillers."

Last year, Sai received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mimi. Anish was the biggest cheerleader and expressed his happiness for Sai in a post on Instagram. He shared pictures of Sai posing with the awards from the award night. “She has worked bloody hard for it. She has dreamed this for bloody long. She is just the bloody best there is! She is here to stay! She is going to bloody own! And she bloody well deserves this! Cheers to dreaming!" he captioned the post.

Anish and Sai made their relationship official by sharing a post on social media last April. They revealed their relationship at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar’s wedding. Both Sai Tamhankar and Anish Jog attended the ceremony together and grabbed attention with their mushy pictures.

Meanwhile, on the flip side, Sai is known for her iconic role in Kriti Sanon’s Mimi. She also received many awards for her role. She will be next seen in Prakash Kunte’s directorial Colorphool opposite Lalit Prabhakar.

