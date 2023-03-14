Ankita Lokhande Opens Up on Not Having Work After Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, Says 'Can't Go And Ask...'

Ankita Lokhande is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which made her a household name. The actress has worked in several other shows, including Ek Thi Nayka, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and was the winner of the reality show, Smart Jodi, with her husband Vicky Jain. Last year, the actress also completed 13 years in the industry. The actress has just two films to her credit. She made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and later featured in Baaghi 3. Now, in her new interview, the actress revealed that she is struggling to get work after Manikarnika, and she also revealed the reason behind it.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about how she is struggling to get roles in movies post-Manikarnika.She said, “Aisa nahi tha kabi ki mujhe bohot scripts aa rahi hain and I’m leaving these, because market bohot alag hai bahar ka, nobody is coming to you and giving you scripts. I can’t go to people and please them and ask. I can’t do that, that’s not me. And now whatver is coming to me, I’m doing it with a complete heart. I can’t go to people and ask for work. People don’t have time to give importance to talent. Wherever I feel that I’m getting respect for my work, I will work there."

Ankita Lokhande gained fame with her stint in Pavitra Rishta and became a household name as Archana. Her chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput in the show made them popular. But ever since Ankita decided to pursue her acting career in Bollywood, she hasn’t found success, and now with this latest interview, it shows she’s given up.

Ankita is married to businessman Vicky Jain, and after her marriage, she is facing the death of work, and we only hope the actress gets her due. After SSRs death Ankita had faced a lot of unnecessary trilling that affected her mental health reportedly. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar, Gayatri Oberoi, Perizaad Zorabian and other actresses who found love with realty tycoons [View Pics]

