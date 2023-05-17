Anne Hathaway IGNORES Priyanka Chopra at Venice Event? Viral Video Has Reddit Divided; Watch

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and BLACKPINK member Lisa made their way to Venice for a special BVLGARI event. While videos of the four international stars from the special evening are going viral, a particular video of Priyanka and Anne has caught Reddit’s attention. In the video, Priyanka, Anne and Zendaya are coming together on the red carpet for a photo op.

A Reddit user observed that Anne greeted Zendaya on the red carpet and not Priyanka. It was also pointed out that Priyanka’s body language appeared as though she was preparing for a hug but stopped herself. The video was shared with the caption, “Why didn’t Anne greet PC? She then stepped into the side with Zendaya.. Am I reading too much into it?"

Fans took to the thread and shared their thoughts. While a few noticed the ‘snub’, others suggested that the actors might have met before the event. “They must have met before. There are videos of them chatting and laughing. No goss here," a user wrote. “This one’s reaching. Theres a video of them posing together and laughing about something… although its true that Anne didnt post anything for PC the last time, I guess we will just have to wait and watch," added another.

However, a third user said, “Bruh, to everyone saying ‘oh they must’ve greeted each other before,’ look at the video. Pc goes in for a hug but is ignored, then just looks away in awkwardness."

Another video of Priyanka and Anne interacting at the event surfaced online, showing them bonding with Zendaya.

Meanwhile, Priyanka turned heads with her gorgeous cutout dress. The Citadel actress was seen matching an off-shoulder crop top with a perfectly fitted gown-style skirt at the event. She sported a matching, bold red lipstick to take the look to the next level. She left her hair open and completed her look with a statement necklace.