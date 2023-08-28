Anoop Menon Confirms ‘Beautiful 2’ But This Actor Won't Be A Part Of Sequel

One of the most popular films in the Malayalam film industry, Beautiful, which was released in 2011, will now have a sequel. Beautiful was directed by VK Prakash and produced by Anoop Menon. The film starred Anoop Menon, Jayasurya, and Meghana Raj in the lead roles and received a great response from the audience. Now, the makers have announced the sequel to the film. Anoop Menon made the official announcement of the film and mentioned that Jayasurya will no longer play the lead character.

Anoop Menon uploaded a post on his social media and made the official announcement of Beautiful 2. He wrote, “Badusha Productions and Yes cinema company Announce BEAUTIFUL 2… joining vkp and yours truly would be the same super talented technicians jomon t john, mahesh narayanan, ajay mangad, mridul nair, vinay govind, sajimon and ratheesh vega who were part of Beautiful 1… however this time jaysurya won’t be part of the cast and he will be replaced by another suitable actor in accordance with the new story and script… shooting will commence in Vancouver by January 2024."