Anshula Kapoor Remembers Mom Mona Shourie on her Death Anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor Reacts

Anshula Kapoor shared a picture and a long heartfelt note in memory of her mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 11th death anniversary. Anshula picked a childhood picture with her mom and posted it on Instagram. She also posted a quote by Jess Denham that highlighted the lesser-known aspect of grief called the “double whammy," where a person experiences two forms of grief - one for themselves and the other for everything their loved one has missed in their life.

Along with the pictures, she also penned a note that read, “11 years since I’ve felt your hug, since we’ve seen your smile, since I’ve held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you, it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you every day. Love you to infinity and beyond."

The post received love from siblings, friends and fans on social media. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Love you my Anshu." Celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pedenkar and Sanjay Kapoor shared red heart emojis in the caption section. Take a look at the post below:

Last month, on her mother’s birth anniversary, Anshula shared an adorable childhood picture and wrote a heart-wrenching note. “Happy birthday Maa. Wish I could celebrate with you every day. You’re always going to be my favourite human. You’re instinctively still the first person I want to see and the first message I want to send every day. I know we try but I hope in your eyes we’re doing a good enough job of honouring your life and everything you meant to us," her post read.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor also remembered his mother after Anshula walked the ramp for the first time. Along with a glimpse from the show, Arjun, on social media wrote, “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become."

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor were extremely close to their mother. The sibling duo often share pictures, notes and much more on social media as they go on to remember their beloved.

