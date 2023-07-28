Anshuman Jha's Directorial Debut Starring Rasika Dugal Lord Curzon Ki Haveli To Have It's World Premiere Here

The Directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha - the much talked about black comedy thriller “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ (Lord Curzon’s Manor) - starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal, Paresh Pahuja, Zoha Rahman & Tanmay Dhaninia - will have its World Premiere as the ‘Centrepiece Spotlight Film’ (Official Selection - Out Of Competition) at the prestigious IFFM 2023, Australia.

Written by the award winning Bikas Mishra - the film is a revealatory tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK & is the first mainstream Indian feature film to be shot on a single lens. The film was shot in the UK last year & it is touted as a unique new age cinema experience for worldwide audiences. Paolo Bertolin - Selection Committee - Venice International Film Festival has opined it as “Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a cinematic work that muses over identity & gender in a very contemporary way, within the framework of an entertaining mystery."

Anshuman, who has openly spoken about being inspired by International Artists who are multi-faceted like Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, etc, now joins the illustrious band of Actor-Filmmakers in India like Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar who are simultaneously seen in both capacities as leading actors & film makers.

Says Anshuman “I am thrilled to present ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2023. I thank the jury at IFFM 2023 for selecting us as the ‘Centrepiece Spotlight’. And I am very grateful to my team(cast&crew) & Golden Ratio Films for their trust & support through this challenging but memorable experience. We are excited to start the film’s festival festival run in Australia & I hope the audience enjoys this cinematic journey. I hope Mr.Alfred Hitchcock is blessing us from there as this is my homage to him."