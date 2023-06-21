Anthony Varghese's RDX: Robert Dony Xavier To Release On August 25

The makers of RDX have announced its release date. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the film features Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, and Neeraj Madhav in lead roles. This action-packed entertainer is set to hit theaters on August 25, just in time for Onam. Brace yourself for an exhilarating experience that will captivate audiences of all ages.

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is produced by Sophia Paul under the banner Weekend Blockbusters, known for their previous successful films like Bangalore Days, Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, and Minnal Murali. The story revolves around three enigmatic individuals whose lives are about to undergo a significant transformation as their true identities are revealed.

Promising to be a complete action entertainer, the film is written by Nahas Hidayath, Shabas Rasheed, and Adarsh Sukumaran. The music is composed by Sam CS, while the cinematography is handled by Alex J Pulickal. The movie also features actors Babu Antony, Maala Parvathi, Mahima Nambiar, Baiju, Shammi Thilakan, and Nishanth Sagar in pivotal roles.

Adding to the excitement, Shane Nigam shared an update about the film on his social media, announcing the release of the motion poster on June 23 and the teaser on Eid Day, giving fans a sneak peek into the film. Sharing the post, Shane captioned, “The FIRST LOOK of RDX is set to explode onto the scene on June 23! That’s not all! Prepare for a feast as we unveil the TEASER of RDX on the auspicious occasion of BAKRID!"