Anu Malik Reveals Javed Akhtar Objected Use Of 'Check That' In Main Hoon Na Qawwali Song

Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan was one of the most popular films. Fans not only loved the songs but also the storyline. However, recently Anu Malik opened up about the hit Qawwali song from the film. He disclosed that Javed Akhtar had objected to the inclusion of ‘Check that or like that’ in the lyrics and walked out.

In a recent podcast with ANI, Anu Malik said that he came up with the words ‘Check that, like that’ while composing the tune of Tumse Milke Dil Ka. But during the making of the song, when he narrated the tune with these words, Javed Akhtar didn’t take too kindly to the inclusion of English in a qawwali. “’Ye words koi qawwali mein hote hain?’ Javed Saab said and walked out," recalled Anu. But it was Farah who convinced him. Farah told Javed Saab, ‘No, Anu is right. I want a ‘funky qawwali’."