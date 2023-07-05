Anu Menon On Neeyat, Glass Onion Comparisons: 'Unless I Stole Rian Johnson's Script...' | Exclusive

Actor Vidya Balan is all set to make her big-screen comeback with the upcoming murder-mystery film Neeyat, which reunites her with Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon. The actor plays a detective named Mira Rao, who investigates a murder at a billionaire’s party in the Scottish countryside. The film, which releases on July 7, also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Shashank Arora. Due to its startling resemblance to the Daniel Craig-starring Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) teaser, the movie received a lot of attention. Some others even compared the movie’s setting and structure to Agatha Christie’s novels.

In an exclusive chat with News18, filmmaker Anu Menon talks about the comparisons and says that they finished shooting for Neeyat even before the Daniel Craig starrer released on Netflix. “We finished shooting the film in June last year, and Glass Onion… released in December 2023, so unless I stole filmmaker Rian Johnson’s script (laughs), there is no way the two films can be similar and we can copy it."

Advertisement

The filmmaker believes this is the world that we live in where things are easily judged on social media, “Whenever something comes up, people tend to put it in a box so that they can understand it in a better way as they have some reference. I would like to clarify that Neeyat is a completely original film and we are really proud of it," she says adding, “A lot of thrillers that we see around are all adaptations or remakes even internationally, but Neeyat is something that is completely fresh I guess Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the last big release in this genre and that is the reason the film is compared to it and I don’t think we can escape these comparisons. I would like to urge the audience to go and watch our film and then tell us if there are any similarities.