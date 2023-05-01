Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » Anupam Kher Says 'Laal Singh Chaddha Wasn't a Great Film' As He Talks About Boycott Trends

Anupam Kher Says 'Laal Singh Chaddha Wasn't a Great Film' As He Talks About Boycott Trends

Anupam Kher further mentioned that even though he does not support boycott trends, he feels that one cannot ' stop somebody from doing what they want to do'.

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 12:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupam Kher explains why Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office. (Photos: Instagram)
Anupam Kher explains why Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office. (Photos: Instagram)

Even though Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most-awaited movies, when it hit theatres last year, it left the audience disappointed. The film failed terribly at the box office and reportedly ended its run with Rs 60 crore in the country. Laal Singh Chaddha had also faced severe boycott trends on social media. In a recent interview, Anupam Kher talked about the same and explained why Laal Singh Chaddha could not rule the box office.

Kher mentioned that the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trends do not impact a film as far as the script is good. “I personally feel this trend will not affect the film. If your film is good, then it will work but if your film is bad, then it will affect it but not because of the trend. Everybody has freedom of expression. If an actor, actress, or film person has the right to say anything about any situation, then he/she should also be brave enough to sort of go through the situation," he told ANI.

The Kashmir Files actor went on to say that Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha was not a ‘great film’ and added, “If it was a great film then no power would’ve stopped it. Aamir’s PK worked really well. The point is that you need to accept the truth."

Anupam Kher further mentioned that even though he does not support boycott trends, he feels that one cannot ‘ stop somebody from doing what they want to do’. “But if your product is good, it will find its audience. In fact, they will go with a vengeance. And the only way to kill this trend is to make brilliant work," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, it was released on August 11, 2022. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. It was the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 movie Forrest Gump.

Chirag Sehgal

first published: May 01, 2023, 12:43 IST
last updated: May 01, 2023, 12:43 IST
