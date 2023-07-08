Anupam Kher Announces His 538th Movie, Leaves Netizens Stunned With His Rabindranath Tagore Look

Anupam Kher has announced his 538th movie. On Saturday morning, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared that he will be essaying the role of Rabindranath Tagore in this movie. However, he did not reveal the film’s name and mentioned that he will share more details about the project soon.

“Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you)," he wrote.

Anupam Kher also dropped a black and white photo, revealing his look from the film. In the picture, he sported white hair and a long beard, like that of Rabindranath Tagore. Check it out here:

Several fans reacted to Anupam Kher’s Tagore look and appreciated the actor. “Oh! My God, I couldn’t recognize you Sir… Superb," one of the fans wrote. Another user shared, “Congratulations sir I am very accited for this project." “And I am very much sure that nobody can perform it better than you. The Next gen will remember Tagore sab by your face," a third comment read.