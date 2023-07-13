Anupam Kher Drops First Look From His 539th Film, Netizens Joke If He Is Featuring In 'Naagin 7'

Anupam Kher was recently in the news as he amazed the Internet with his new look as the great poet Rabindranath Tagore. Now, the veteran actor has yet again surprised his fans by revealing a few details about his ‘539th film’. On Thursday, The Kashmir Files actor took to his Instagram handle to share a majestic photo of himself, seemingly from the sets of his new film.

In the photo, Anupam Kher can be seen sitting on a throne adorned with golden-coloured snake statues. He is wearing a period costume and holding an ornamented staff. The photo hints that the actor’s upcoming movie will be related to fantasy and history, as the overall mood of the photo looks grand and royal. In the post, Anupam Khere revealed that his 539th film is not a mythological epic but will be India’s biggest multi-language fantasy film.

“ANNOUNCEMENT: My 539th film is! not based on mythology or any of our great epics. But certainly India’s biggest Multi language fantasy film and you know the subject very well.😬. The makers will announce the details on 24th of August! In the meantime you can share your guesses with me!!! Jai Ho! 😍😬😬😍 #539th #Film #Fantasy," he wrote.

Check out the post here: