Anupam Kher Fights Back Tears As He Talks About Satish Kaushik After Funeral, Says 'It's Killing Me'

Actor and director Satish Kaushik, who was best known for his comic timing and directing Salman Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Tere Naam,’ passed away at the age of 66. As the news of his demise was made public, social media went abuzz with condolences pouring in from the celebs belonging to the entertainment fraternity as well as devoted fans. Several of them also attended the funeral including Salman Khan Now Satish Kaushik’s friend and actor Anupam Kher has bid him goodbye a day after his cremation. The actor did that with an overwhelming video where he chokes with the thoughts of moving on.

On Thursday, Anupam Kher shared a video in which he said, “The reason I am talking to you guys because I need to get rid of the sense of loss of my friend Satish Kaushik. And it’s killing me because a 45-year-old friendship is very deep. It becomes a habit which you never want to lose it. Ever since he has gone, I have been thinking about where I would eat. I thought I should call Satish and I was about to pick up my phone and dial him. It’s tough because 45 years is quite a bit of time to be with somebody."

He added, “We saw our dreams together. We started off our journey together from the National School of Drama in the month of July 1975. We used to sit together, eat together. We both came to Mumbai one after another. We worked hard and reached where we are today. We tasted success, we used to get jealous and fight with each other. But we used to always call each other everyday at around 8-8.30 in the morning. I was not able to concentrate on my things. I don’t know what to do but I have to move on. I lost my father and I moved on. We do have to move on when somebody goes away. This is what life teaches us and we have to learn also. So I thought of sharing my feelings with you guys so that I can feel better (chokes up)."

The Kashmir Files actor concluded his video letter by stating, “But he was a good man. Strength thi usme, dosto ka dost tha. To zindagi to chalti rehni chahiye. So let’s take the life forward. I will hold this loss inside my heart and try to make him happy. He would want me to be happy. Mere pyare dost, Satish Kaushik. Humko ye zindagi aage badhani hai. You will always be in my heart."

Satish Kaushik suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital in New Delhi, Anupam Kher had told CNN-News18. The late actor-director even attended a Holi party at Janki Kutir in Juhu on March 7.

