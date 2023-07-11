Anupam Kher Holds Oscar Trophy as He Meets Naatu Naatu Composer MM Keeravaani, Says ‘I’ll Make You Proud'

Anupam Kher recently shared his memorable encounter with acclaimed composer MM Keeravaani, who is known for his iconic composition of the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. In a heartwarming moment, the veteran actor also held his Oscar trophy and expressed his determination to make him proud too.

Sharing the moment in a video through his social media handle, Anupam Kher can be seen standing with MM Keeravaani and holding his prestigious Oscar trophy. He has written, “OSCAR MOMENT! Dearest @mmkeeravaani Sir! Thank you for letting me hold your #Oscar ! It was really one of the most inspiring moments of my career! Your achievement has made the whole country so proud. Spending time with you was magical. May God bless you with a continuous glorious journey. Thank you once again. Jai Hind!#NatuNatu #RRR."

Fans were also seen commenting on this meet. One of the fans wrote, “Soon You’ll Receive an Oscar Lady In Your Hand! You Just Need Another Well Written and Nail Biting Performance!" Another wrote, “Anupam sir tusi great ho"

Watch the video here:

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won an Oscar in the Best Song category. The song, composed by M. M. Keeravani, competed with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once in the Best Original Song category.