Anupam Kher On Receiving Backlash For His Rabindranath Tagore Look: ‘It’s An Absurd Point’

Anupam Kher recently announced that he would be portraying Rabindranath Tagore in his upcoming film. He shared his look on Instagram, which garnered a mixed response from the audience. Actress Swastika Mukherjee too seemed upset with Anupam’s portrayal and stated that no one should be essaying the role of the renowned poet and philosopher. Anupam has now reacted to the feedback.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kher shared that, “My look as Rabindranath Tagore went viral because of the work that my whole team has put in it. But I was very amused by some people saying, ‘Oh, leave Rabindranath Tagore alone, and nobody should do this’. I got to know about this reaction when my PR team sent it to me."

He further added, “Around 99% of the people who I sent the image asked me why I am sending them Tagore’s picture. There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it."

Anupam also added that people point out negative views for attention. He shared, “They want to be noticed by their negative views instead of their work. Aap criticism ke liye notice hue toh kya hi notice hue. I also want to ask if that concerned person is Tagore’s spokesperson. Going forward, people will tell us not to make any project on Gandhi ji. I found it to be an absurd point."

Veteran Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee, without taking any names, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone."

Anupam reacting to the same wrote, What do you mean leave Tagore alone? It had no meaning. I didn’t even know the name of the person (Swastika). When I got the message from my team, I asked them to focus on the appreciation that is coming our way because it took my team almost two months to create the look, and took me three months to get that expression right. There is no one in the world that doesn’t get criticised. I can live with it."