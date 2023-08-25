Trends :Dream Girl 2Gadar 2 Box OfficeSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Anupam Kher On The Kashmir Files' Win At National Awards: 'People Crying Over It Have Venom Within' | Exclusive

Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files was released in March 2022. (Photo: Instagram)
Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files was released in March 2022. (Photo: Instagram)

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24. Hours after the announcement, the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed happiness.

“Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. पर अगर सारी ख्वाहिशें पूरी हो जाये तो आगे काम करने का मज़ा और उत्साह कैसे आएगा।चलिए! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!" Kher wrote.

    • Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, he said, “it is one of my finest performances. I was expecting it [award]. Happy for everyone who got the award. The category in which the award has been given is fantastic. Audiences have acknowledged it and people who are crying over it are cry babies - some have venom inside them. They will continue to talk about it, it’s like a job for them. They wont stop speaking against it."

    Pallavi Joshi, who also starred in The Kashmir Files, won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also issued a statement and shared that he has dedicated this National Award to all the victims of terrorism. “I am in America and I started receiving calls from my friends from where I came to know that ‘The Kashmir Files’ has won the 69th National Film Awards in the category of National Integration Award. National Award is the prestigious award of India. Since starting I have been saying that The Kashmir Files is not my film and I was the only medium. This award I am dedicating on behalf of our IamBuddha Production Company to all the victims of terrorists especially to the Kashmiri Hindus and besides that, in the whole corner of the world the Hindus who are facing terrorism, and this film is their voice, their sufferings so it belongs to them," his statement.

