Anupam Kher Pens An Adorable Note To Wish His Mother Happy Birthday; Shares Unseen Photos

Anupam Kher often shares photos and videos of his mother Dulari on his social handles. Fans love their conversation. Today, once again the actor shared a series of pictures on his handle to wish his mother ‘Happy Birthday’. But what grabbed our attention was his adorable note which he wrote for her.

He has wished her in Hindi which reads, “मेरी प्यारी माँ! जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ।प्रभु आपको लंबी और स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करें।आप हमारे लिए क्या हो, इस भावना का शब्दों में वर्णन बहुत कठिन है। जिसका प्यार मरते दम तक नहीं बदलता,वो माँ होती है।जब कभी भी रुलाती है दुनिया, तो हंसाती है माँ।ख़ुशियों की तिजोरी कि चाबी है माँ।“ In the first photo, we can see Dulari holding a small child, second one she is posing with Anupam Kher’s father, third all four can be seen. The Uunchai actor has shared different moments with his mother. Fans also wished her on the special day.

Take a look here:

Coming to his work front, Anupam Kher recently injured himself on the sets of Vijay 69. The actor played a vital role in the sports-themed film and during the shoot a week back, got injured. Taking to his social media accounts, Anupam had shared a picture in which he was sporting a shoulder sling and revealed he has a hairline fracture. In Hindi he wrote, “How can you work on a sports film and not get injured? Got a shoulder injury during shooting for #Vijay69 yesterday."

Anupam announced Vijay 69 last month. A collaboration with YRF Entertainment, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to drop the poster of the film showing him riding a bicycle during the announcement. The actor wrote in the caption, “Announcement; It’s good to be 69 years young! Super excited to be starring in @YRFEnt’s #Vijay69 in the lead : a quirky slice-of-life film for OTT about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Let’s put the show on the road! Written & Directed by: #AkshayRoy Produced by: #ManeeshSharma @yogendramogre @yrf #537th".