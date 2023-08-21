Anupam Kher Praises OMG 2; Says Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s Magic Is Limitless

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 is getting immense love from fans and critics. The film, which deals with sex education, has crossed the Rs100 crore mark. Well, recently, Anupam Kher also reviewed the film and called it spectacular and stylish. He even praised everyone’s performance including Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam but called 90’s actor Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s magic limitless.

Taking to her official micro-blogging site X, Anupam Kher wrote, “Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously the film has struck a chord with the audiences! Full marks to writer/director #AmitRai. @TripathiiPankaj is BRILLIANT. He makes acting look easy but I know there is huge preparation behind it. @yamigautam is beautifully sharp & excellent. I loved #PavanMalhotra as the judge. The film’s star undoubtedly is my friend & #GOAT@akshaykumar! His Mahadev is so effortless and charming. My mother kept saying, कितने सुंदर है शिवजी महाराज! It is an amazing feeling to see that the magic of actors of 90s @iamsunnydeol @iamsrk @akshaykumar is limitless. Jai Ho!" Fans also agreed with him. One of the fans wrote, “Truly awesome movie." Another wrote, “I loved the film too sir and Lord Shiv is incarnated by Akshay sir so beautifully. He’s as real as Mohit Raina in Lord’s role."

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have worked in several films together including Special 26, Aflatoon, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha And Baby.

OMG 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2012 film, Oh My God. The actor plays the role a messenger of Lord Shiva in the movie. The film was put on hold by the Censor Board and about 27 changes were directed to the filmmakers. After making the changes, OMG 2 was given an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in key roles.